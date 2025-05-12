Skip to Content
Baby opossum trapped in pond netting rescued in North Carolina

By Carrie Hodgin

    CHATHAM COUNTY, North Carolina (WXII) — A baby opossum that was trapped in netting over a pond was rescued in Chatham Co.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said the little opossum is recovering at a rehabilitation center.

Animal Resource Officers Caitlin Cade and Taylor Hardee came to the rescue after they were called by a concerned resident to save the entangled opossum.

“We’re thankful the homeowner did the right thing by calling for help,” said Officer Cade. “A little compassion goes a long way, and now this young opossum has a great shot at a full recovery and release.”

The officers transported the animal to Holly’s Nest and hope it will soon be released back into the wild once he’s strong enough.

