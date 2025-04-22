Kansas City funeral home suspends operations after decomposed body found, complaints mount

By Andy Alcock

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A Kansas City, Missouri, funeral home has suspended operations following a KMBC 9 investigation.

Frank Savory IV, owner of Savory & Sons Funeral Home, announced on social media that his business would cease operations.

The announcement came after family members of Princess Evans said they saw her uncovered, decomposing body through a sliding glass door at the funeral home Thursday—nearly three weeks after her March 28 funeral.

Family members said Princess was supposed to be cremated.

Both the family and a crematorium confirmed that Evans’ body was later picked up from Savory & Sons after the discovery.

“It was a sad story and brought tears to my eyes,” said Angela Husband, president of the Missouri/Kansas Funeral Directors & Embalmers Association.

The day after KMBC’s story aired, the association issued a news release offering assistance to families affected.

In a separate social media post, Savory responded to the allegations.

Shawn Pearson also shared his experience with the funeral home. He said that in February, he and his wife withdrew $5,200 from their retirement savings to pay for his mother Marilyn Ashley’s funeral.

Pearson said Savory promised flowers but did not deliver them, the casket broke while being moved, and the funeral service was held at a different cemetery than promised. He also said Savory arrived two hours late to the funeral.

“My main concern is I really don’t know if she’s really in that casket because he wouldn’t let me see her,” Pearson said.

Pearson said his aunt also contributed $1,000 on top of the funeral expenses. He said Savory promised to repay that amount but has not done so.

KMBC 9 Investigates also confirmed that Savory is involved in a legal dispute with his wife. According to court records, he filed a petition for a restraining order against his wife, Shanecia Thompson.

The petition claims Thompson and her father attempted to change all the locks at the funeral home in February, the day before a scheduled service.

Savory’s attorney declined to comment. Thompson’s attorney has not responded.

The Missouri/Kansas Funeral Directors & Embalmers Association is encouraging families with concerns to contact the Missouri Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors at (573) 751-0813.

That same board has had Savory & Sons on disciplinary probation since the business opened less than five years ago.

