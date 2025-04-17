Xfinity Locks in the Future: 5-Year Price Guarantee Revolutionizes Home Internet

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

April 17, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — HOUSTON, TX – In a bold move that puts power back in the hands of the consumer, Comcast’s Xfinity is stepping into 2025 with an offer that feels more like a tech dream than reality — a five-year price lock on its best-in-class Xfinity Internet packages. With costs of everything from groceries to gas surging nationwide, Xfinity is stepping in to stabilize the one thing modern families, professionals, and students alike cannot live without: fast, reliable, and secure home internet. “We’re addressing two significant consumer pain points – rising costs and transparency – with incredible value and easy-to-understand pricing that is locked in for five years,” said Steve Croney, Chief Operating Officer, Connectivity and Platforms, Comcast. “Our new price guarantee removes complexity, and when our customers also take mobile, they get the nation’s largest converged network, which automatically delivers gig speeds wherever they go.”

Here’s What Customers Can Expect With the Xfinity 5-Year Price Guarantee: • 💪 Reliable, Powerful WiFi: Each household will be equipped with an Xfinity Gateway, a powerhouse router designed to support up to 100 devices with ease. Whether you’re running a home business, gaming, or hosting a movie night, Xfinity delivers. • 🌐 Unlimited Data Included: That’s right — stream, scroll, shop, and study as much as you want without worrying about monthly data caps. • 📱 Xfinity Mobile for Free (First Year): Every plan includes a complimentary unlimited Xfinity Mobile line for 12 months, letting you tap into WiFi PowerBoost on the go with lightning-fast speeds up to 1 Gbps. • 🎮 Ultra-Low Lag for Gaming & Video Calls: Perfect for gamers and creatives, Xfinity now offers ultra-low lag technology that shines in apps like FaceTime, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Meta’s VR headsets, and Valve’s Steam platform. • 🛡️ Advanced Security & Parental Controls: Every Xfinity Gateway includes built-in cybersecurity and robust parental controls. From blocking malware to pausing WiFi for dinner, parents and techies alike will love the control.

SHOP OFFER HERE: xfinity.com/learn/deals

Why This Matters for Houston Households Houston, a city known for innovation and diversity, deserves a digital partner that understands the unique needs of every household. With over 90% of Xfinity Mobile data traffic riding on their ultra-fast WiFi, this package delivers not just a promise, but a performance. Whether you’re working from home in Third Ward, managing a family in Alief, or running a small business in Midtown — Xfinity’s new offering is more than a deal; it’s a digital lifeline.

Ready to Sign Up? Join the millions who trust Xfinity and take advantage of this unprecedented price guarantee. Sign up online at xfinity.com or visit your nearest Xfinity store today.

Houston Style Magazine is proud to support innovations that empower communities. Stay connected, stay protected and let Xfinity future-proof your digital life for the next five years.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611