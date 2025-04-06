✈️ Airborne Alert: Measles Confirmed at Houston’s Hobby Airport — Here’s What You Need to Know

By Francis Page, Jr.

April 6, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston, our city is once again reminded that health threats don’t need a passport to travel. On Sunday, March 30, 2025, a traveler arriving from Mexico passed through William P. Hobby Airport while infectious with measles, igniting fresh concerns from the Houston Health Department (HHD). According to HHD, the individual — unvaccinated — moved through multiple airport zones between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., including Customs, baggage claim, and re-entry through security to the Central Concourse for a connecting flight. “Measles is not just a childhood illness of the past — it is a clear and present danger,” said Dr. David Persse, Chief Medical Officer for the City of Houston. “The best protection against measles is vaccination.”

🧬 How Did This Happen? The confirmed case is not related to local Houston outbreaks but is part of a travel-related transmission event. However, because measles can be transmitted before symptoms even begin, anyone who was at Hobby Airport during the specified timeframe may have been unknowingly exposed. Measles spreads like wildfire — through coughing, sneezing, and even lingering air droplets. It is so contagious, in fact, that 9 out of 10 unvaccinated people who come into contact with it will contract the disease.

🚨 If You Were at Hobby Airport on Sunday, March 30 (4–8 PM), Take These Steps Now: 1. Monitor your health until April 20 for symptoms: o High fever o Cough o Runny nose o Red, watery eyes o Rash (typically starting at the hairline and spreading) 2. Don’t rush to the ER. If you develop symptoms, call your doctor first and let them know about your potential exposure. Hospitals need to prepare ahead to prevent further exposure to others. “We urge everyone to check their immunization status and ensure they are up to date,” added Dr. Persse. “Measles can lead to serious complications, especially in young children and those with weakened immune systems.”

💉 MMR: The Small Shot With Superpowers The MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine is 97% effective after two doses — a simple safeguard against a virus that once killed thousands annually. If you haven’t had the MMR vaccine — or you’re unsure — now is the time to act. Houston Health Department offers guidance and access to vaccinations at HoustonHealth.org or by calling 832-393-4220.

🛡️ Community Immunity Starts With You This isn’t just about airport travelers or global pandemics — this is about protecting our Houston neighbors, our children, our elders, and those who can’t be vaccinated due to medical conditions. One case is all it takes to spark an outbreak — but one informed, vaccinated community can stop it in its tracks.

Stay safe. Stay smart. And above all — stay vaccinated.

📲 Get more info at: HoustonHealth.org 📞 Call: 832-393-4220

