FBI offers $10K reward in case of Miguel Oliveras, man last seen in Maine in 2006

By Adam Bartow, Russ Reed

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) — The FBI announced it is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the whereabouts of a missing Massachusetts man who was last seen in Maine more than 18 years ago.

Miguel Oliveras, a resident of Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood, was last spotted at around 1 a.m. on Sept. 2, 2006, at what was then the Platinum Plus Club on Riverside Street in Portland.

Police have said Oliveras came to Portland to visit his ex-girlfriend, who worked at the Platinum Plus Club. She reportedly sent him bus money and asked him to come. According to police, Oliveras left the club without incident when he was asked to leave.

Authorities said they have identified and interviewed everyone who was at the club at that time, and they still do not know what happened to Oliveras.

“(The reward) can provide incentive. If there are nefarious circumstances that occurred, there’s less fear this far out, and someone might be incentivized. This might provide the incentive to come forward,” said Christopher Peavey of the FBI’s Boston Division.

Oliveras was 24 years old when he went missing, and he was approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighed about 170 pounds. He is described as Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. Oliveras also had tattoos on his neck, back, shoulder and hand. He was last seen wearing a gray camouflage long-sleeve shirt with a white T-shirt over it, green cargo shorts and sneakers.

There have been no confirmed sightings of Oliveras since his disappearance from the club, where he was visiting a friend.

“Nothing has changed,” Miguel’s mother, Myrna Oliveras, said in a statement. “More frustration, more anger. It has been a long time. I just want to find him and bring him home. I need people to come forward.”

The announcement of the reward came shortly before the Portland Police Department and FBI’s Boston Division held a joint news conference about the Oliveras case.

During the news conference, Maine’s Total Coverage reporter Jim Keithley asked if Oliveras’ ex-girlfriend has been cooperative in the investigation, but authorities declined to comment on that matter.

One detective did state that investigators have a working theory about what happened, but they do not want to share it with the public at this time.

Myrna Oliveras was at the news conference but did not want to comment for fear of jeopardizing the investigation.

The FBI’s Southern Maine Gang Task Force and the Portland Police Department continue to investigate the suspicious disappearance of Oliveras.

Anyone with information regarding Oliveras’ location should call the Portland Police Department at 207-814-8584 or FBI Boston at 1-800-225-5324. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.