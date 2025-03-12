‘Give closure to the family’: Man confesses to decades-old cold case homicide

By Kate Amara

ELLICOTT CITY, Maryland (WBAL) — Howard County police said they have solved the 1975 homicide case of Ann Sturtz.

The breakthrough wasn’t because of new DNA technology, armchair detectives or a podcast, though. It was solved by old-fashioned detective work.

“Like any close family, they still grieve her senseless death. She was loved and continues to be loved,” said Howard County police Chief Gregory Der.

Sturtz disappeared after a night out at a Eutaw Street club in August 1975. Her body was discovered in December 1975 in a wooded area off of Route 108 in Columbia.

Police announced Tuesday she was killed by a serial killer named Charles William Davis Jr. Davis has been in prison since 1978, serving three life sentences for three other homicides.

Police suspected in 1981 that Sturtz was Davis’ fourth victim. However, knowing Davis was already never going to leave prison, they gave him immunity in exchange for information.

The case went cold until five decades later when cold-case detectives pulled at it and found Davis eager to talk.

“He wanted to give closure to the family,” said Howard County police Detective Corp. Wade Zufall. “He said that several times that he thought it was the best thing to do.”

Police said Davis confessed during a recorded sit-down.

“He met Ann at a local bar, and they left the bar, and they got into an argument, and then that’s when physical confrontation had occurred,” Zufall said. “He ended up strangling her, and that was the cause of death.”

Despite the confession, Davis’ immunity was reaffirmed last year, which means he won’t be charged with Sturtz’s homicide.

