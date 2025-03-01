Coast Guard rescues stroke patient from cruise ship

By Kayli Pascal-Martinez

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — The Coast Guard medevaced a cruise ship passenger who experienced multiple strokes while 300 miles offshore Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

Passengers aboard the Holland America Line cruise ship reported that a 72-year-old man experienced multiple stroke episodes offshore on Hawaii Island. The Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu were notified of the situation on Wednesday, February 26, at approximately 2:48 p.m.

Passengers went to the duty flight surgeon who recommended that the man be medevaced within 20 hours.

At 9 a.m. on Thursday, an airplane crew from the Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point rendezvoused with Koningsdam about 57 miles south of Honolulu.

The helicopter crew took the 72-year-old man to the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu. He was last reported to be in stable condition.

“By combining the skills of our crews and the specialized capabilities of our aircraft, we are able to respond to emergencies across the vast Pacific region. Teamwork is critically important for medevacs, which are among the most time-sensitive and high-stakes missions we take on,” said Lt. Cmdr. John Stockton.

