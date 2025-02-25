Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann back in court for hearing on DNA evidence, request to separate trials

By Carolyn Gusoff

NEW YORK (WCBS/WLNY) — Suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann returned to court Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing on Long Island.

Heuermann wore the same blank, unreadable look on his face as he has throughout the case. The 61-year-old has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the deaths of seven women between 1993 and 2011.

The judge on Tuesday allowed the defense another two weeks to receive more DNA evidence, but he seemed to be running out of patience as he wants to move the case along after a year and a half.

Defense seeks 5 separate trials

The first lagging issue is whether there will be one or five trials. The defense contends there should be separate trials, because it influences the jury when so many allegations are lumped together.

The prosecution, however, says it’s a serial killer case and they all belong in one trial.

Heuermann will not be seeking a change of venue, because his attorney said the people of Suffolk County know the history of the case and the Suffolk County Police Department.

Debate over DNA evidence

Then, there is the issue of DNA evidence. Hair fibers found on the victims were matched to Heuermann through science called nuclear DNA, which has never been used before in a New York court of law.

“This is novel information. They call it science, we’re disputing that,” defense attorney Michael Brown said at Tuesday’s hearing.

“It’s prevented people from dying from disease, it’s detected diseases, it’s used in amniocentesis, it’s identified war dead, it’s identified remains of 9/11 people,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney. “This science has been around for many, many years and, if the defense wants to call it magic, that’s fine, the defense can call it whatever it likes. But we will determine that at the hearing, and we look forward to that hearing and, I can tell you, this is sound science.”

The judge ordered everyone back in court on March 12 to set a hearing date to consider if the DNA is admissible.

Heuermann charged with 7 Gilgo Beach victims

Heuermann was arrested on July 14, 2023 and charged with the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello.

New charges were filed last January in the death of Brainard-Barnes, and Heuermann was indicted on additional charges last June in the 1993 killing of Sandra Costilla and the 2003 killing of Jessica Taylor.

The Gilgo Beach Task Force also released renderings last September of another possible victim, whose body was found between Waterman and Taylor along Ocean Parkway in 2011.

Last December, Heuermann was charged with the murder of Valerie Mack, who had been known as Jane Doe Number 6 for years. He spoke out in court for the first time, saying “I’m not guilty of any of these charges.”

The remains of 11 people were discovered around Gilgo Beach, and investigators say Heuermann may be linked to other killings. Investigators also described a “blueprint” they say he used to “plan out his kills with excruciating detail.”

Heuermann contends his innocence and his attorney says he is looking forward to his day in court.

