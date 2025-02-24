Police officer stabbed; suspect charged, officials say

By Tom Ignudo, Jon Claudio, Nikki DeMentri

CAMDEN, New Jersey (KYW) — An on-duty Camden County police officer was stabbed in the neck on Sunday night in a “senseless act,” Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said. The stabbing happened outside of Duran Grocery at the intersection of Broadway and Chestnut Street in Camden just before 6 p.m.

Rodriguez said the 28-year-old officer and former Marine is in critical but stable condition at Cooper University Hospital.

“He still has a lot of challenges ahead and we just ask that everyone keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers,” Rodriguez said.

Richard Dennis, 38, was charged with attempted murder in connection to the stabbing, Rodriguez said. He was also charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, aggravated assault and other offenses.

Police initially said Dennis was homeless with a last known address in Lindenwold, though the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement early Monday morning that he was from Sicklerville.

Rodriguez said the officer, who joined Camden County police in 2023, was assigned to South Camden by his supervisor and made a stop at Duran Grocery. The officer was outside of his car for about a minute talking to someone when he was allegedly stabbed by Dennis from behind, according to Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said the officer’s supervisor went to the grocery store after hearing commotion on the scanner and found the officer stabbed. Dennis was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

On Sunday night, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin issued a statement sending prayers to the officer injured and thanking the responding officers.

“Our heartfelt prayers are with the officer who was injured, the responding officers, and their loved ones waiting, hoping for their safe return,” the statement partially said.

Officials said Dennis will be remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility and a detention hearing will be held later this week.

