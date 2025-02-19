Colorado Springs horse riding center helps people learn to walk by riding horses

By Bradley Davis, Sadie Buggle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — February is Recreation Therapy Month, a time to recognize the role of creative arts in rehabilitation and improving health and wellness – and one horse riding center in Colorado is offering a unique program for horse lovers who may need a little boost.

“They don’t understand that they’re getting therapy. They’re just having fun!” said Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center operations manager Jamie Harrison.

The Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center, located off Paseo Road, offers different riding activities and courses, primarily for children and adults with either physical or mental disabilities.

“Some of the kids are a little bit shell-shocked. Like, ‘Whoa! this is pretty big and pretty scary.’ And then others, they just light up,” Harrison said. “We’ve had kids say their first words on their horses. We’ve had kids, after riding, and that movement simulating walking, take their first steps here.”

According to the center, the programs help individuals learn equestrian skills while simultaneously improving their cognitive, emotional, social, and behavioral skills. The therapeutic riding sessions are available for children and adults ages 2 years and older.

Harrison and fellow instructor Jenna Evans and their children walked KRDO13’s Bradley Davis through some of the programs. They got Davis into the saddle to demonstrate how the horses work with inexperienced riders.

