Family making sure their father is honored after he was shot, killed

HAMILTON, Ohio (WLWT) — A Hamilton father of four shot and killed in early February is being remembered.

Police say 33-year-old Shawn Egner was involved in an argument inside a home on Clovernook Drive early on Feb. 4. It ended in gunfire.

The other person involved was taken into custody.

Now, his family is mourning.

“He was always laughing and dancing, and he was the funniest person I’ve ever met,” said his wife, Destiny Egner. “He never knew a stranger. really. He was just an amazing person.”

She says she can’t believe he’s gone, and neither can their kids.

Their youngest is 5, and their oldest is 13.

“They miss him so much, and I don’t think that they’ll ever get over this,” Destiny said.

His children are coming up with a plan to raise money for their father’s funeral.

With the help of their cousins, the four of them are putting together a stand, selling hot cocoa and cupcakes.

The sweet gesture is quickly capturing hearts and garnering support.

“When I see how many people came out and supported the kids just to be there for them, I can’t even put it into words what that meant to me,” Destiny said. “They are going to remember that and they’re going to see how many people was really there for them and their father.”

On Tuesday, around 4 p.m., the kids are holding another stand on Cereal Avenue.

The family is also collecting donations.

