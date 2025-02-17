Thousands of Maryland BGE customers without power after damaging winds topple trees, powerlines

By Adam Thompson, Tara Lynch

MARYLAND (WJZ) — More than 42,000 BGE customers in Maryland were still without power Monday morning after power wind gusts knocked down trees and powerlines Sunday night.

A high wind warning was in effect for most of the state until 10 p.m. as gusts reached up to 60 mph in some areas.

BGE power outages According to BGE’s power outage map, about 42,635 customers are without power as of 8:45 a.m.

On Sunday night around 11 p.m., more than 79,000 customers were without power.

Power outages were reported in the following counties Sunday night:

Anne Arundel County reported nearly 21,000 outages Baltimore City reported nearly 10,000 outages Baltimore County reported nearly 25,000 outages Carroll County reported nearly 4,200 outages Harford County reported nearly 6,000 outages Howard County reported nearly 7,000 outages “Strong damaging winds with widespread gusts today have damaged electric equipment throughout BGE’s service area,” BGE said in a statement. “Damage includes downed wires, broken poles, downed trees, limbs and other debris.”

BGE says staffing has been increased to help restore power. However, trees and debris will have to be cleaned up before the damaged equipment can be repaired.

“This is a labor- and time-intensive process which can extend the duration of certain outages,” BGE said. ”The safety of BGE employees, contractors, and customers is our first priority. Certain types of work, such as repairs requiring the use of bucket trucks, cannot be safely performed during high winds. In that case, BGE will begin restoring service as soon as it is safe to do so.”

On Monday morning, BGE said it expects service to be restored to 80% of customers by Monday at 11 p.m. The “vast majority” of customers will have power restored by Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 11 p.m., the company said.

Destruction caused by heavy wind gusts In the 3600 block of Wabash Avenue in Baltimore, a tree crashed in the middle of the street and blocked traffic.

“I heard the weather report this morning that there would probably be 50 mph winds, and it could produce something that just happened in front of my door,” said neighbor William Anthony Young Sr. “You never expect it to happen in front of yours. I’m just truly blessed it didn’t get the house.”

A tree crashed onto a house on Rockwood Avenue in Baltimore.

“Typically, with a, you know, a normal storm, you only see one to 200 pieces of damage,” Singh said. “In this storm, we’re seeing over 2,000.”

Light Rail train service was suspended between Timonium and North avenues because of a downed tree. A shuttle bus service was available between the stations.

Bay Bridge reopens The Chesapeake Bay Bridge has reopened after drivers were stuck in traffic for more than two hours because of the high wind warning that’s impacting Maryland, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA).

The bridge was closed in both directions on Sunday as wind gusts surpassed 50 mph.

