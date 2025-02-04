Large chunk of ice falls from sky, smashes through roof of home in Palm Coast

By Tony Atkins

PALM COAST, Florida (WESH) — A Palm Coast family received a shocking surprise Monday afternoon when a large chunk of ice fell from the sky and crashed through the roof of their home.

Palm Coast firefighters said the ice pierced the roof, leaving a gaping hole in the residence. The incident occurred around 3:36 p.m., with several pieces of ice scattering across the roadway.

One piece penetrated the roof and landed in the living area, but no injuries were reported. The family inside was able to remain in the home overnight. They declined to speak on camera.

“It’s a really big hole, really,” said neighbor Allen Alisyn, who said his mother witnessed the aftermath.

Authorities are still investigating the source of the ice. In past incidents, falling ice chunks have been linked to aircraft. Ice can accumulate on planes at high altitudes and break away as they descend into warmer air. Additionally, while aircraft are not permitted to eject waste mid-flight, leaks can occur, leading to the formation of “blue ice.”

Flight radar data shows that Seattle Trail, where the home is located, lies beneath multiple flight paths. Planes descending into Orlando International Airport often drop from 30,000 to 20,000 feet in this area.

Since the ice fell, much of it has been removed, and a blue tarp has been placed over the damaged roof to protect the property. Officials continue to investigate the incident.

