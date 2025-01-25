Suspect with knife shot 12 times by county deputies, sheriff says

By Samantha Romero and Madison Adams

ENGLEWOOD, Florida (WSVN) — Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell shared updates and video on a deputy-involved shooting that occurred on Jan. 17 on Lincoln Drive in Englewood.

According to the sheriff, a neighbor reported the suspect, identified as Shawn Ravert, had been using meth and started acting erratically.

Deputies made contact with Ravert and immediately noticed he had a long, bladed weapon that looked like a machete. However, deputies realized it was a long, hunting survival-type knife.

According to Prummell, deputies asked him to put it down, but Ravert refused and began moving toward deputies.

The deputies continued to tell Ravert to put down the knife as they backstepped. When they made first contact, Prummell said the deputies were about 50 feet apart from Ravert.

However, when the shooting occurred, Ravert closed that distance to about 18 feet, according to Prummell.

Prummell said they were in what’s known as a “fatal funnel.” This is a narrow alleyway between two houses with many plants and debris, causing the deputies’ reaction time and space to be limited.

According to Prummell, two deputies fired 17 rounds, and Ravert was struck 12 times. Deputies attempted to treat Ravert after he was shot but he died from his injuries.

Further investigation revealed Ravert was recovering from substance use but recently relapsed within th

e last week before the shooting.

Prummel said his drug of choice was believed to be meth, and deputies found a syringe containing meth in the backyard where he was.

Neighbors told CCSO Ravert had been acting erratically over the last seven days before the incident. Prummell said neighbors claimed he had been talking to law enforcement that wasn’t there and had a dislike toward law enforcement.

Neighbors also said he had been knocking on doors and one neighbor even found him on their lanai with a baseball bat, but Prummell said CCSO was not called.

According to Prummell, deputies were not called to any of the instances neighbors told them about until the night of the shooting.

Prummell said CCSO had two prior encounters with Ravert, and both of them were traffic stops with nothing to them.

According to the sheriff, Ravert had an extensive history out of Pennsylvania. His previous charges include obstruction of a government function, disorderly conduct, terroristic threats, aggravated assault and more.

Ravert also had an active warrant out of Arizona for driving under the influence.

