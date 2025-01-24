Handyman charged for stealing watches and jewelry from widow’s safe, BCSO

By Ruby Annas

Click here for updates on this story

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Dinu Kozhokar received three charges for stealing watches that belonged to the victim’s late husband and other valuable accessories, according to a press release from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

The BCSO charged Kozhokar with:

Felony safecracking Felony larceny Felony obtain property by false pretense

BCSO detectives started the investigation on Dec. 22, 2024, according to the press release.

The BCSO said Kozhokar was a handyman for the family.

The press release explains that the victim said her husband passed away while she was at her daughter’s wedding. When the victim got back home, her safe was broken into and five Rolex watches, three bracelets, and one necklace were missing.

Two watches, the necklace and a bracelet were found and recovered at a pawn shop, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office goes on to say that when Kozhokar was taken into custody the remaining stolen items were recovered; The three watches and two bracelets.

Kozhokar was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond, according to the BCSO.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.