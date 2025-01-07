Biden-Harris Administration Pledges $12 Billion in Disaster Relief: A Step Forward for Houston’s Resilience

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

January 7, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — When Houston finds itself at the mercy of Mother Nature, resilience is more than just a buzzword—it’s a way of life. The city’s enduring spirit has once again been recognized, as the Biden-Harris Administration delivers a monumental $12 billion in long-term disaster recovery assistance across the United States, including a substantial $314.6 million earmarked for Houston. This funding, through the Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program, signifies a crucial step in helping Houston rebuild and prepare for the future. Mayor John Whitmire, known for his hands-on approach to leadership, expressed heartfelt gratitude for this federal support. “Last year, Houston faced the devastating impacts of two major storms—Hurricane Beryl and the Derecho windstorm—which left widespread damage and debris in their wake. We are grateful to the Biden-Harris Administration for their support. The $314.6 million in CDBG funding will be instrumental in helping disaster survivors and our community continue the path to recovery, focusing on debris removal and critical infrastructure repairs,” said Whitmire. Under Mayor Whitmire’s leadership, Houston has prioritized collaboration and fiscal responsibility in disaster recovery efforts. “Collaboration across all levels of government has been a commitment of my administration. I’ve worked closely with three Harris County Commissioners to address our city’s urgent needs, and last year, the state provided $32 million to support debris cleanup efforts. News of today’s federal grant is another significant step in our recovery. As mayor, I will not seek new revenue until I am satisfied, that we have done everything possible to eliminate waste and corruption, prevent fraud, and ensure every tax dollar is used wisely. We will continue to deliver the services our city needs to strengthen our recovery and resilience,” he affirmed.

A Comprehensive Federal Response Houston isn’t alone in receiving this lifeline. The Biden-Harris Administration’s $12 billion allocation spans 24 states and territories, addressing the aftermath of devastating events like the Lahaina Wildfire and Hurricanes Helene and Milton. HUD Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman emphasized the program’s far-reaching impact: “This $12 billion in disaster recovery funds will help rebuild homes, develop affordable housing, assist impacted small businesses, and repair roads, schools, water treatment plants, and other critical infrastructure. The impacts of these funds will be felt for years to come—especially for disaster survivors and communities in the most impacted areas.” This disaster relief package represents more than just dollars and cents; it is a lifeline for communities like Houston, where thousands of families have been displaced, critical infrastructure has been severely damaged, and local economies have struggled to recover. With $67.3 million allocated to Harris County and an additional $314.6 million designated for Houston, the city is poised to make significant strides in its recovery efforts.

A Plan for Resilience and Recovery The federal funding will be directed toward key areas that ensure long-term recovery and preparedness: • Affordable Housing Replacement: Damaged housing will be replaced with more resilient structures, ensuring that families can return to safe and secure homes. • Infrastructure Repairs: Upgrades to roads, water systems, and public facilities will strengthen the city’s defenses against future disasters. • Economic Revitalization: Support for small businesses, job creation, and assistance for residents will breathe life into Houston’s economy. • Disaster Mitigation Measures: Proactive steps will reduce the risk of damage from future extreme weather events, making Houston stronger in the face of adversity. HUD’s Universal Notice ensures that the program’s framework is transparent and effective. It incorporates public feedback and streamlines processes to accelerate recovery. The introduction of new eligible activities, such as rental assistance and disaster preparedness, demonstrates a commitment to addressing the needs of the most vulnerable populations.

A Collaborative Path Forward Mayor Whitmire’s pledge to ensure that every dollar is spent wisely echoes the administration’s commitment to transparency and efficiency. As Houston rebuilds, the city’s leadership is focused on strengthening partnerships with federal and state agencies, as well as local organizations. The goal? To create a Houston that not only recovers but thrives. Houston Style Magazine celebrates this milestone as a testament to what can be achieved when leaders prioritize the needs of their communities. With the combined efforts of local, state, and federal governments, Houston’s recovery journey serves as a beacon of hope for cities across the nation. As Mayor Whitmire aptly puts it, “We will continue to deliver the services our city needs to strengthen our recovery and resilience.” Houston, as always, is ready to rise to the challenge, stronger and more united than ever.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611