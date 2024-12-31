LEGO display collapses on kids, families after balloon drop goes wrong at arcade

By Louisa Moller

PEABODY, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Several children were hurt when a giant LEGO display collapsed during a New Year’s Eve event for kids in Peabody, Massachusetts Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Peabody Fire Department, balloons were going to be released from netting inside the “In the Game” family fun center and arcade. The company posted a video of the setup on Facebook before it opened to the public Tuesday.

The netting was attached to an eight-foot tall LEGO structure, but the staff was having trouble releasing the balloons once kids and their families came in. Someone pulled too hard and the LEGO display tipped over and fell about 12 feet onto the guests below, the fire department said.

A total of ten people were hurt. Six of them were children and four were adults, according to authorities, but all of the injuries were described as “minor” scrapes and cuts. Some of those hurt were taken to Salem Hospital for treatment and others went to Lahey Medical Center in Peabody.

Lawren Turco was there with her family at the time.

“We watched the entire balloon drop had no idea anything happened until we were going to leave promptly following the balloon drop,” she told WBZ-TV in a message.

“Large LEGO pieces were everywhere, kids were crying, there were tons of people all in the office some with ice packs over their heads and people allowing their children to steal the Lego pieces like souvenirs. It was pure chaos. I had no idea of the true events until after the incident.”

In the Game was closed briefly after the incident, but re-opened a short time later. “We’re currently working with the authorities as the situation is being assessed. We can say that it was not a structure collapse,” said the company’s Vice President of Marketing Scott Brown.

Peabody is about a half-hour north of Boston.

