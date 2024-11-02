Intense competition at polling sites leads to confrontations among campaign workers

By Larry Seward

Click here for updates on this story

TAMARAC, Florida (WFOR) — Intense competition for voters’ attention at early voting polls spilled over into arguments among campaign workers in Broward County.

CBS News Miami cameras recorded an incident at the Tamarac Library polling place on Friday afternoon, where individuals were seen restraining a campaign worker engaged in a dispute with another group of volunteers. In a separate cell phone video from the same location, Richard Campbell, a candidate for the City of Lauderhill Commission, was seen confronting someone over campaign flyers last week.

Tamarac Commissioner Elvin Villalobos alleged that another individual put his hands around Villalobos’ throat during a separate confrontation outside the library last week. The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating his claim.

Campbell expressed regret about his own altercation, telling CBS News Miami he wished he had handled it better.

“My campaign literature was placed, and someone came and put a card over it, which was inappropriate,” Campbell said.

He added that campaign workers sometimes get overly competitive, occasionally even following voters into restricted areas.

Florida law requires anyone soliciting votes to remain at least 150 feet from a polling place entrance. Poll deputies and signs warn violators of this boundary, but Campbell suggests that additional markings on the ground could help.

A spokesperson for Broward County’s Supervisor of Elections commented that the matter “falls outside our jurisdiction.”

Early voter Ezequiel Alvarez shared his approach to avoiding pressure from campaigners: “If I see that they’re trying to tell me who to vote for, I tell them I’m voting for the other guy, so they don’t bother me.”

Not everyone feels harassed, though. Another early voter, Nicole Perez, appreciated the support.

“They approach us very respectfully,” Perez said. “If we want the brochure or the information, they answer our questions.”

Denise Pendergrass, a campaign worker, clarified her own approach to campaigning.

“I’m not harassing voters,” Pendergrass said. “I’m just dropping flyers into voters’ hands. It’s your choice. You have the freedom to vote for whoever you believe is right for your community.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.