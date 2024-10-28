Father-son duo catches Freddie Freeman’s historic grand slam ball

By Leanne Suter

LOS ANGELES, California (KABC) — Freddie Freeman made history Friday night after hitting his 10th-inning grand slam to win Game 1 of the World Series over the Yankees, and one family is now a part of that unforgettable moment.

“It’s crazy that we have any ball from the World Series but even more crazy that we got Freddie Freeman’s walk-off grand slam ball,” said 10-year-old Zachary.

In a surreal moment caught on video, Zachary and his father Nico of Venice were the ones who made the incredible catch.

“He swung at the first pitch, and it was clear it was headed straight for us,” said the boy’s mother Anne, who was also at the game. “Nico and Zach dove for the ground … then all of a sudden, they came up with the ball. It was just wild.”

Of course, there was a scramble for the ball but Zachary was determined.

“I knocked it to my dad, who came up with it and held it up in the air,” he said.

“Everybody was so excited to see the ball, and I gave it to Zach because he was the reason I got the ball,” said the father.

The only thing left after that were tears of joy. It’s the magic of baseball and Zachary’s treasured hometown team he’s certain will win the title.

“The only thing that would top it was if I would meet Freddie Freeman and get the ball signed and authenticated,” he said.

Seeking their eighth title and second in five years, the Dodgers lead 2-0 in the best-of-seven Series.

Game 3 is set for Monday afternoon in New York.

