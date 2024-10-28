48 homeless veterans displaced after fire at HVAF housing complex

By Griffin Gonzalez

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WRTV) — An organization that works to help Indy’s homeless veterans are scrambling after their largest living community went up in flames Saturday night.

“The last 24-ish hours have been among the most challenging of my professional and personal lives,” explained the Helping Veterans and Families (HVAF) organization’s CEO, Emmy Hildebrand.

On Saturday night, around 9:45 pm, the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at the Manchester apartments located at 958 N. Pennslyvania Street.

For the next three and a half hours, IFD firefighters fought the flames that displaced 51 occupants inside.

“They are safe. So, that is priority number one,” explained Hildebrand. “Priority number two is ensuring they have safe housing, which our team has managed to do as well. So, now we’re focused on coordinating their immediate basic needs and securing our property, and preparing for the recovery ahead.”

Crystal Viles works next door as the bar manager at the living room lounge.

She witnessed the fire firsthand and offered water to displaced residents.

“It’s been heartbreaking all day. I am a crybaby, so I’ve seen everything. And I know these people, so it’s different,” explained Viles.

That support is something Hildebrand says the organization will need as it looks to move forward.

“Could not do this work without our community and we’re going to rely more heavily than ever on those people to help us rebuild,” Hildebrand shared.

HVAF has started a fire assistance fund to help cover the costs of damages. More information about that fund is available on their website.

