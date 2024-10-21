New day retreat for seniors opens in Chicago’s northwest suburbs; with casino, movie theater, and more

By Jim Williams, Tracy O’Brien

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — A new spot in Fox River Grove is giving seniors—and their caregivers—more time to enjoy life.

Second Season Adult Day Retreat is designed not only as a place for care for seniors, but as a social club where they can have fun.

With slot machines, fitness classes, and more, Second Season looks and feels more like a getaway than a typical adult daycare facility.

Owner Patricia Livesay-Smith has worked in senior home care for over 40 years, but her dream was to open something unique after seeing so much loneliness.

“When people are isolated in their home, yes they still have their home, and they still can stay home, but there’s nothing going on there. They watch TV all day,” she said.

Livesay-Smith wants Second Season to be a space where seniors feel like they belong, with activities going on all day.

Kevin Masukevich, a trainer who does fitness classes at Second Season, said keeping seniors moving is key.

“Time is the most precious commodity. So we want to make it worth it while you’re here,” he said.

The goal is for caregivers to get a break too.

“A spouse or adult child can drop mom or dad off at their club, so they can go do their running around, even go play a game of golf,” Livesay-Smith said.

Seniors like Pat, a frequent visitor, said the club has been a lifeline.

“I have to admit that sometimes I feel lonesome, and that’s because something has come into my head again about a loved one, or this or that,” she said. “When you have children, and they’re there, I did not want to be a pest.”

The center focuses on early stages of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, offering a safe environment with trained staff.

“They can’t be home alone, but you need a safe place for them to be. My staff is all trained as certified caregivers,” Livesay-Smith said.

With 10 activity rooms – including dining, a movie theater, nail salon, and even a spot for playing cards – the feeling of community is already making an impact.

“It is important for particularly older people to have a place to go and enjoy doing various things. My wife is out there right now, doing painting,” John Bolger said.

“The best thing you can have in life is to smile and laugh,” Pat said.

At age 72 Livesay-Smith is proving it’s never too late to live your dream, opening Second Season this past spring. For membership and pricing head to their website.

