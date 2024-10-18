Man with samurai sword arrested after spitting on officer, California police say

By Ricardo Tovar

MONTEREY, California (KSBW) — On Tuesday night, the Monterey Police Department said they arrested a man for battery on a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Police were called near 400 David Avenue at around 9:51 p.m. for reports of an intoxicated male causing a disturbance inside a residence.

Giuseppi Abbruzzetti, 24, was allegedly breaking items and acting erratically.

When police arrived they found the suspect who emerged from a bedroom with a ten-inch kitchen knife and challenged officers, said police.

“Officers attempted to deescalate Abbruzzetti, but he refused to drop the knife and speak with them. Officers evacuated the residence leaving Abbruzzetti inside alone,” said a Monterey police spokesperson in a media release.

Abbruzzetti tried to open an exterior door of the home, but an officer held the door closed to avoid a confrontation.

The suspect threatened to stab the officers and said he was prepared to die, per the spokesperson.

Officers tried Tasers, pepper spray, 40MM sponge round launchers and a plexiglass shield to subdue the suspect. A crisis negotiation team was also on the scene but the suspect refused to negotiate.

Abbruzzetti then crawled out of the bedroom window holding a sheathed sword and started walking on David Avenue. He was told to drop the sword, but refused, said police.

“One officer deployed pepper spray at Abbruzzetti’s face while another officer deployed five 40MM sponge rounds that struck his hip and hand. Abbruzzetti then dropped the sword, and he was taken to the ground by officers and arrested,” said police in a media release.

During the arrest the suspect spat on an officer and continued his threats, per police.

He was booked into Monterey County Jail after being checked at the hospital.

He faces charges of criminal threats, brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm, exhibiting a deadly weapon while resisting arrest and battery on a peace officer.

