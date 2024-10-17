Restaurant owners kidnapped in Little Village, forced to withdraw money from ATMs: Chicago police



By Christian Piekos

CHICAGO, Illinois (WLS) — Two restaurant owners were kidnapped and forced on a crime spree on Chicago’s Southwest Side early Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

Chicago police are still looking for suspects later Thursday, just hours after two people were forced to pull money from ATMs.

It all happened around 3 a.m. in the 3400-block of West 26th Street in Little Village.

CPD said a 48-year-old man and 39-year-old woman were about to go into their restaurant, Los Tamales de la Tia, when a dark SUV pulled up and five suspects jumped out.

Police say three of them were armed with guns.

The suspects robbed the restaurant, and then forced the two into their SUV, driving them to multiple ATMs to take out cash.

They were forced to use ATMs in the 3100-block of West 26th Street and the 1900-block of West 21st Street, Chicago police said.

CPD said the suspects let the victims go, and then drove off.

No one was injured in the incident.

Video in the area later Thursday morning showed crime scene tape blocking off Los Tamales de la Tia restaurant.

One of the kidnapping victims said she and her husband are very shaken up.

She said the men threatened to kill them, and harm their family.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

