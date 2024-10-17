‘It was a parade of guys in pickup trucks’: State police in Florida warn storm victims about fraud

By Angela Rozier

VERO BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — Members of the Disaster Fraud Action Strike Team are visiting homes on the Treasure Coast to alert residents about potential scams by repair companies.

Terri Bowman contacted state police regarding suspicious activities after her rental property suffered damage from Hurricane Milton.

“The first day, it was a parade of guys in pickup trucks, all trying to sell me their services, and it was very stressful,” Bowman said.

Bowman felt pressured by individuals offering repair services.

“They wanted me to sign a contract before getting multiple bids. I refused to do that,” Bowman said. “I even refused to let them tarp my roof and asked them to leave.”

State police confirmed that Bowman’s actions were appropriate.

The team spent Wednesday in her neighborhood distributing flyers with hurricane recovery tips from the Florida CFO’s office, led by Jimmy Patronis.

Lt. Jonathan Patterson from the Department of Financial Services’ Criminal Investigation Division said their goal is to educate residents.

“We inform them that a state agency mandates these individuals must have licenses to negotiate contracts,” Patterson said. “It’s about protecting citizens.”

Many residents are still dealing with the storm’s aftermath, like Fernando Sartor, who appreciated the police presence.

“I think it’s essential that people see them out here doing the right thing, educating people and ensuring no one exploits this terrible situation,” Sartor said.

For more information, visit the state website: MyFloridaCFO.com.

