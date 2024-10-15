Skip to Content
Volunteers assemble hundreds of bikes for foster children in Arizona

By Cameron Polom and Web Staff

    GLENDALE, Arizona (KNXV) — Employees from Desert Financial Credit Union played a pivotal role in the largest-ever donation of bicycles for children in foster care on Monday.

Credit union staff spent the afternoon assembling more than 400 bicycles to be delivered to The Foster Alliance, a nonprofit that helps children across Arizona.

The nonprofit group hand-picks bikes for each child, who also receives a helmet, bike lock, and card signed by the assemblers.

