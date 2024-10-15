Owner of boat that capsized in Hudson River, killing 2, pleads guilty



WLNY

By Jesse Zanger

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — One of two men accused of causing the death of two people after their boat capsized in the Hudson River in 2022 pleaded guilty in court Tuesday.

Richard Cruz faced misconduct and neglect charges after the boat he owned flipped, killing 7-year-old Julien Vasquez and 48-year-old Lindelia Vasquez on July 12, 2022.

Investigators said the boat, which seats 12, was carrying 13 people at the time and was likely overloaded for its size.

Cruz faces up to 10 years in prison. Sentencing is set for Jan. 15.

“Richard Cruz admitted today that his misconduct and negligent actions caused the tragic deaths of a young boy and a woman when Cruz’s vessel capsized in the Hudson River. This prosecution should send a message to all captains and operators of commercial vessels that there will be consequences when they fail to follow the federal regulations and safety protocols that exist to keep passengers safe,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.

The operator of the boat, Jaime Pinilla Gomez, was also charged.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.