Police shoot and kill woman who was firing shots after crash in northwest Oklahoma City

By Audrey Goodson

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Police shot and killed a woman after they say she was involved in a crash and fired shots late Thursday night in northwest Oklahoma City.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near Northwest 122nd Street and MacArthur Boulevard.

Police told KOCO 5 that when they got to the scene, they found a woman firing a gun. They learned that she was also involved in a crash before getting out and discharging her weapon.

“After the collision, that suspect had a firearm and was shooting off rounds from that firearm,” Capt. Valerie Littlejohn said. “We don’t know if she was shooting at anyone or just shooting it off in the air.”

She was considered a threat to officers, which is why police said they opened fire.

“She presented a threat to the officers with that firearm,” Littlejohn said. “The officers discharged their firearms, striking that suspect.”

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died. Information about the woman has not been released.

No officers were hurt, according to police. Seven officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

