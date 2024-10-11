North Carolina: Missing photo album reunited with its family following Helene

By Kara Peters

Click here for updates on this story

HICKORY, North Carolina (WXII) — They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but no words can describe the moment Brittany Wilson met the Good Samaritan that found her family’s photo album, filled with childhood memories.

“Sadness but happiness; I see my family, there’s my mom and my cousin, and my great Grandma,” Wilson said. “I miss her dearly. I was nineteen when I lost her, so I do thank you.”

Shawn Vestey went up to his hometown of Boone a week ago to help with the cleanup from Helene. Only to find so much more within the mud and debris.

He then posted the missing photo album on Facebook to hopefully connect the photo album with its family.

“I’m just scrolling through Facebook and I had to just stop for a minute because my heart sank,” Wilson said. “I seen my great-grandmother in one and I’m like, there’s no way.”

Wilson and Vestey met for the first time in Hickory to reflect on the photo album that swept through the waters of Helene. The pages, and crinkled pictures now adding a whole new perspective.

This unexpected reunion serving as a reminder, that even in the midst of devastation, you can still capture a moment to be grateful.

“It warmed my heart knowing that a complete stranger had no connection to my families’ photos, could just post that and take the time out to do that so I really do appreciate that.” Wilson said.

Wilson says another stranger found even more photos of her family following Helene. She plans to retrieve those photos from that Good Samaritan soon.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.