Groundbreaking held for first exclusive Muslim cemetery in Minnesota

By Ubah Ali

CASTLE ROCK TOWNSHIP, Minnesota (WCCO) — After a decade of delays, legal woes and vandalism, Minnesota’s first Muslim-exclusive cemetery broke ground on Tuesday in the south metro.

The 72 acres of land were purchased in 2014 by the Al-Maghfirah Cemetery Association in Castle Rock Township near Farmington.

“This was always a dream of the Muslim community to have its own cemetery,” said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council of American-Islamic Relations.

There was a legal battle against the development by the township before it was struck by vandals in 2017 and 2021.

According to the advocacy group, someone reported smelling a gas leak at the site in 2021. Community members responded and found more than 30 tires placed inside a building, where a large gas pipe was cut inside.

Hussein told WCCO in 2021 that he believed whoever cut the gas line intended to cause an explosion. He said it was a failed arson attack resulting in over $200,000 in damage.

“Today we show that love wins. Today we show that our community’s resilient,” Hussein said. “We have a right to bury our loved ones just like everybody else.”

It’s a space to practice the basic Muslim burial rituals.

“I mean, this is what we dreamed for. Amazing to be honest,” said Mohamad Osman, project leader of the Al-Maghfirah Cemetery Association.

The cemetery is set to open in May 2025.

