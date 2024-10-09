Flour Bluff’s accidental time capsule includes photos, old notes and more between late 70s to early 2000s

By Tony Jaramillo

Click here for updates on this story

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) — Amy Brandewie, Flour Bluff high school’s yearbook adviser, was teaching summer school when she noticed this old note on the ground.

It was left there after a maintenance crew moved some old lockers, and the note opened the door to the high school’s past.

“I found this card, I’m pretty nosey so I picked it up to read it because they were taking out the lockers,” Brandewie said.

Brandewie knew she had found a hidden treasure. She asked the staff to hold onto anything they thought was interesting while moving the old lockers in the high school. “Our principal Ms. Seeds started finding stuff too. Our security officer Mr. Kramer, he started bringing stuff to my classroom and we started building this collection,” Brandewie said.

That collection includes items like old photos, some notes, and even old food wrappers and soda cans.

Neighborhood news reporter, Tony Jaramillo asked Brandewie how old she thinks some of the items are.

“I think probably the oldest thing is this from 76-77, it’s a class president, sophomore class president, Trent Gordon,” Brandewie said.

For Brandewie, these aren’t just relics, they’re part of her story. She was a student at Flour Bluff High School for some time in the early 2000s. “It’s really cool because there’s some pictures where I know them. There’s a picture from ’94 that’s my cousin and they’re at H-E-B camp,” Brandewie said.

The best part of this discovery? Brandewie says this is a perfect teaching opportunity for her students. “Journalism is all about getting the story and finding the truth and getting the facts,” Brandewie said. One of her students, Scarlett Jorgensen, shared what she hoped to do with this project.

“I am hoping I can get contact info from all these people and I can pull in all these stories. It would be really cool to get like individual stories from everyone,” Jorgensen said.

If you recognized yourself or anyone in these photos, Flour Bluff High School wants to hear from you. You can email Amy Brandewie at abrandewie@flourbluffschools.net or visit their facebook.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.