Tamarac resident says 103 family members killed in Gaza

By Chelsea Jones

TAMARAC, Florida (WFOR) — Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry says more than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, which began one year ago on Oct. 7.

Ibrahim Dremali told CBS News Miami, 103 of those killed are members of his family. He said he is relying on his faith to guide him.

“My nieces, my nephew, I was supposed to go this summer to teach my nieces and nephews swimming and they got killed,” he recounted.

His home in Gaza is destroyed by the war that continues in the region, but this war isn’t even the beginning of his sorrows. In 1968 at the age of 7 while living in Gaza, Dremali said his 18-year-old brother was killed by Israeli soldiers.

“He got killed in front of my eyes with 116 bullets. A machine gun,” he said.

As one of eight siblings, Dremali came to the United States for higher education but most of his siblings are still in Gaza just trying to make it to then next day. His hope is that a cease-fire comes soon.

“The only solution is peace … peace! You have to give the rights to the Palestinians. They are human beings,” he said.

