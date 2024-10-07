Patrons help move beloved Porter Square Books to new Cambridge location

By Phil Tenser

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Faithful patrons of Porter Square Books formed a line on Sunday to convey hundreds of volumes to a new location.

The beloved local bookstore is moving from White Street in Cambridge after 20 years. Its new location is at Lesley University, down the street.

Monday will be the business’ final day in its old storefront. They hope to reopen in the new location within a few days.

“We hired expensive movers to start moving us on Tuesday but we thought, to get it started, it would just be more fun to let our customers and our community start the move. So we made a chain of people from there to here, it’s about 1,000 feet, and we passed about, I don’t know, a few hundred books to get started and they moved the romance section,” said David Sandberg, owner of Porter Square Books.

The new store will be about 40% larger, offers more cafe seating and has better access to the Porter Square MBTA station.

