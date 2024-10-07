HFD rescues lost hiker on Aiea Loop Trail after 4-hour search

By Kayli Pascal-Martinez

AIEA, Hawaii (KITV) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) rescued a hiker off the Aiea Loop Trail after it was reported that the hiker had gotten lost and couldn’t get off the trail on her own.

On Saturday, October 5, 2024, at approximately 3:27 p.m. HFD responded to the trail and found the woman’s location, via a GPS location, that put her near the ridge above the Aiea Loop Trail. The first unit arrived at 3:48 p.m. and secured a landing zone to prepare for air operations.

It was reported that a woman in her 30s had been hiking for approximately four hours before she became lost and was unable to make it off the trail on her own. Rescuers made it to the woman’s location at 5:17 p.m. where she was given a medical assessment to confirm that she didn’t have any injuries.

The woman was airlifted to a landing zone at 6:39 p.m.

HFD would like to remind the public of the following hiking safety tips:

In case of an emergency, your cell phone can be a lifesaver. Ensure that your battery is full prior to your hike. It is recommended to pack an external back-up battery.

