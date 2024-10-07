Firearm secured after Mustang elementary school student brings loaded gun onto bus

By Jonathan Greco

MUSTANG, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A weapon was secured after Mustang Public Schools officials say an elementary school student brought a loaded firearm onto a school bus on Monday.

District officials said in a statement that a first-grade student at Prairie View Elementary School brought the loaded gun onto the bus at 6:53 a.m. The student showed the weapon to several other students during the ride to school.

The student got off the bus at 7:17 a.m., and the weapon was in police custody at 7:18 a.m., according to Mustang Public Schools officials. All students and staff are safe.

“Thanks to a strong partnership between students, parents, and staff, the situation was identified, investigated, and resolved quickly,” Mustang Public Schools officials said in the statement. “The weapon was secured without incident, and local law enforcement is conducting a thorough investigation.”

District officials also said parents should use this incident as an opportunity to speak with their children about the importance of reporting any concerns to a trusted adult and reinforcing the seriousness of bringing any type of weapon to school. They also remind parents to make sure any weapons are securely stored and out of the reach of a child.

