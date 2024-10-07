Bay Area woman makes history riding water bike to Farallon Islands in honor of daughter



KGO

By Dion Lim

SAUSALITO, California (KGO) — A history-making journey took place this week from Sausalito to the Farallon Islands by a local woman via water bike. It’s a journey Jessica Schiller made for a greater purpose.

“A lot of people thought I was crazy!” said Schiller, who spoke with ABC7 at a park in Sausalito. One of her signature Schiller water bikes was in the foreground.

That spirit of “crazy” could be said about Schiller’s dream of starting a water bike company 10 years ago. But definitely about her latest life challenge.

“It’s the first-ever bike ride to the Farallon Islands,” she said.

Sixty miles from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Southeast Farallon Islands comes with a unique set of challenges.

“I knew there were going to be rough seas, strong current, wind of course, and it’s great white shark migration season,” Schiller said.

So, starting before sunrise on Friday, Schiller began her grueling trek.

“It’s the equivalent of doing this on land, would probably be 150 miles,” she said in an estimate.

Schiller had a special someone on her mind every step of the way, who pushed her forward.

“I call this ‘Naomi’s ride,’ in honor of the promise I made to my daughter Naomi, who sadly passed away from a fentanyl overdose in July of 2022,” Schiller said. “That promise came true in 10 hours.”

“I felt her when I made it to the islands and my first emotion was – I broke down and cried,” she continued.

Proceeds from Schiller’s ride will go toward the non-profit Shatterproof, which fights the addiction crisis in America. Schiller hopes her journey, not only helps fight the stigma of addiction, but also serves an even bigger purpose to all.

“I hope this inspired people to get out of their shell to do something, that it’s possible. To step our of your comfort zone. That’s how we grow as human beings,” Schiller said.

