2 men smash way into Chanel store on Upper East Side, steal $30,000 in purses

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) — Two sledgehammer-wielding men smashed the window of the Chanel store on the Upper East Side to steal thousands of dollars in purses.

The purses, each worth around $10,000, were taken when the suspects broke through the front window of the store on Madison at 64th Street at around 7 p.m. Sunday.

The men fled on foot.

There is no immediate description or arrests but police were recovering surveillance video from the store.

On Monday morning, the store was all boarded up.

One resident Eyewitness News spoke to, said they weren’t very surprised.

“That’s pretty crazy and that’s scary, but honestly, it’s New York, so I’ve seen it all,” the resident said. “It really doesn’t phase me sadly but it does kind of creep you out a little bit at least.”

The Madison Avenue Business Improvement District released a statement saying in part that with all of the cameras in the area, they are confident police will make a swift arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

