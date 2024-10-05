‘They could lose the property’ | HPD, Homeland Security taking harder approach to combat illegal game rooms

By Matthew Nuttle, KITV Web Staff

HONOLULU (KITV) — Honolulu Police officials and Homeland Security Investigations held a press conference on Friday announcing new measures taken to combat illegal game rooms on Oahu.

During the press conference, officials said that HPD officers and HSI agents have started giving out warning notices to property owners, asking them to take responsibility, or else their property could be seized.

In just the past two weeks, officers have served notices to more than 60 property owners suspected of illegal game room activity.

“It has a full spectrum. So you have your, you know, businessman type that typically don’t do anything else. They have an opportunity to profit from illegal gaming, all the way to straight up organized crime,” said HPD Maj. Mike Lambert.

“They could lose the property if they continue, which is why they’re trying to educate everyone now. To say, ‘Hey, this is not a business model that you want to follow if you want to keep your property as an owner of the property,’” said HPD Chief Joe Logan.

HPD says the timeline on these investigations could take anywhere between three weeks to three to four months. They’re also letting the public know that they are prioritizing game rooms that are near schools and churches.

