Indiana University to honor John Mellencamp with statue

By WLKY Staff

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana (WLKY) — Indiana University plans to honor John Mellencamp.

The school will be dedicating a statue to the musician later this month.

Mellencamp was born and raised in Seymour, which is about 50 miles away from Indiana’s campus.

The dedication ceremony will be held on Oct. 18, with Mellencamp expected to make an appearance.

His statue will be located near the Hoagy Carmichael statue on the north side of the IU auditorium.

Mellencamp is already a member of the Rock and Roll and Songwriters Hall of Fame.

