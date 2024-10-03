Teen charged in shooting that killed pizza delivery driver in south Chicago suburbs

By Vicky Baftiri

MARKHAM, Illinois (WBBM) — A 16-year-old boy stood charged Wednesday with shooting and killing a man delivering pizzas during a robbery in Calumet City last week.

The teen was arrested on Monday and was charged with first-degree murder.

Steven Cotner was shot and killed in the attack last week. He was driving for Windy City Pizza Works in Calumet City with his sister, Allison, when they were called to make a delivery on the 400 block of Merrill Avenue around 8 p.m. this past Thursday.

They would soon learn the call itself was a ruse—and they were set up for an armed robbery.

“And then I’m like: ‘Please don’t shoot me! I just told you I have no money!'” Allison said. “I’m like I’m screaming.”

Allison said within seconds, two teens dressed in black from head to toe—with only their eyes visible—had guns pointed at her. One used the grip of his gun to beat her, in her left eye, leaving her black and blue with two stitches.

Allison said her brother jumped in to help her.

“I heard two gunshots going off, and they took my brother for no reason,” she said. “Like, he was just an innocent soul, like, they didn’t have to do that to him.”

Allison said the teens left, taking no money.

The teen charged in Steven Cotner’s murder made an initial court appearance at the Cook County Courthouse in Markham Wednesday.

