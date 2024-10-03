South Lake Tahoe sees increased interest in electric bear mats

By Shelby Reilly

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOVR) — There has been an increased interest in electric bear door mats as the animals continue to find new ways to get into people’s homes and cars.

“What it is is basic livestock fencing technology with a little bit of a different application,” Toogee Sielsch, South Lake Tahoe resident, said.

Sielsch is known as “the bear guy” in South Lake Tahoe and gives out loaner bear mats for free to people who have had recent issues with bear invasions.

“Either a bear has never seen one, touches it and it’s zapped and it runs off or it’s had the experience of that shock before and it doesn’t want anything to do with it,” Sielsch said.

Humans will be OK walking on these mats with shoes on, but you may get zapped if you walk on it barefoot.

He said the technology has been around for a while but it’s grown in popularity as bears have gotten smarter.

“Now they’re busting right through windows, they’re busting right through doors,” Sielsch said.

The Bear League also gives out loaner bear mats to people who have been having issues.

They recently received $5,000 to keep this program going and received the new mats a few days ago.

“The new ones are much lighter weight. They’re much more waterproof. People just like them,” Bryant said.

Bryant said that although they’re doormats, they can be used in several places.

“The best thing to do on that though – they’re good for front doors, back doors, sliders, windows that are at ground level,” Bryant said.

