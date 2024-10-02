Teenagers arrested for allegedly ransacking 7-Elevens after their parents turn them in to police

By Matthew Rodriguez

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL, KCBS) — The Los Angeles Police Department arrested several teenagers for allegedly ransacking 7-Elevens after their parents turned them in to investigators.

The string of robberies started on July 12 and continued sporadically for two months, with the latest instance happening on Sept. 20. Videos from the incidents show groups of teenagers, ranging between 20 to 40 suspects, raiding the convenience stores and ransacking the shelves. Arnold said the vandalism resulted in roughly $30,000 in damages. According to detectives, 13 of the 14 robberies occurred on Friday evenings.

“They’re also just completely destroying the place. They’re vandalizing it,” Detective Supervisor Samuel Arnold said last week. “We’re going to make it stop.”

Assistant Chief Blake Chow announced the developments during Tuesday’s Police Commission meeting. On three separate occasions, parents brought their children to local LAPD stations after recognizing them in the videos investigators released last week.

“When you see these images and when you see the videos, they’re going in there laughing. They’re smiling,” Arnold said last week. “It’s almost as if they’re having a good time.”

Arnold said detectives have identified some of the suspects and arrested at least one of the teens last week.

“If anyone is watching this video and you are involved in these crimes, I want you to understand that you’re not out just having fun and maybe doing some petty theft. We consider this a serious crime,” he said. “Don’t get yourself involved in this.”

Detectives urged anyone with information on the robberies to call 1(877) 527-3247. Those wishing to stay anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or visit their website.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.