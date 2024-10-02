Des Moines parents reunited with late son’s artwork after unexpected call

By Web Staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — The Des Moines home of Dave and Jean Nelson is full of their late son Joe’s artwork.

Recently, they added to that collection.

It all goes back to a phone call Dave Nelson received out of the blue about three weeks ago.

“It was business-like. He was very sincere about his desire to reunite the art for people whom it meant more than just him,” said Dave Nelson.

The call was from a lawyer who had two of their son Joe’s paintings — one of a pair of cheerleaders and one of a bulldog. He wanted to return the artwork to Joe’s family.

The paintings were delivered to the Nelsons last Thursday.

“Just one more piece of Joe. One more little bit of our boy. He’s gone ahead of us into the mystery,” said Jean Nelson.

Their son, Joe Heaps Nelson, died about six and a half years ago.

“Joe fought brain cancer very bravely. He never said, ‘Why me?'” the Nelsons said.

He had lived in New York City for decades. He returned home to Des Moines for his final year of life.

Receiving this gift of their son’s life work from a complete stranger with no strings attached meant a lot to Dave and Jean Nelson.

“It’s a sign there is a lot of good left in this world. That’s encouraging,” Dave Nelson said.

