Caroline Giuliani’s Plea: Donald J. Trump Took My Father, Don’t Let Him Take Our Country Too

October 1, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Caroline Giuliani never imagined she’d be writing about the downfall of her father, Rudy Giuliani, in such stark terms. But in a powerful and personal reflection, she reveals how Donald J. Trump not only shattered her father’s life but threatens to do the same to America. “Trump took my dad from me,” she laments. “Please don’t let him take our country too.” In the years since Rudy Giuliani aligned himself with Trump, his public and professional life has fallen apart. Caroline paints a vivid picture of her father’s downward spiral—once ‘America’s Mayor,’ now forever linked with scandals and chaos. But she sees her father as a symbol of something larger: the dangerous, destabilizing force Trump has become for the country. “Watching my dad’s life crumble since he joined forces with Trump has been extraordinarily painful,” she writes, “not only on a personal level but because it feels tied to a dark force that could once again consume America.” Caroline has a complicated relationship with her father, but despite their differences, she loves him. This article is not just about a fractured family—it’s a deeply political and emotional plea to voters. She reminds readers that Trump’s influence has left a trail of destruction. Those closest to him have faced catastrophic declines, and Caroline warns that if Trump is re-elected, the country could face a similar fate. Her voice takes on an urgent tone as she addresses issues particularly personal to her. As a 35-year-old engaged woman contemplating motherhood, she speaks out passionately about women’s rights, especially after the reversal of Roe v. Wade, one of Trump’s defining legacies. “Kamala Harris is the only candidate who cares about my rights as a woman,” she states emphatically. Harris, a strong proponent of women’s rights and healthcare, is the beacon of hope in an election where the stakes are higher than ever. Caroline also shares a particularly poignant memory of the night her father told her he was considering becoming Trump’s lawyer. They were at a cigar bar in New York, surrounded by thick smoke and powerful men. Grand Havana Room, a cigar bar at the top of 666 Fifth Avenue, an address too fitting given the unholy alliance my father was about to enter into. She spent hours trying to convince him to walk away from Trump, warning of the moral peril ahead. Her emotional pleas were in vain—by the next morning, headlines confirmed Rudy Giuliani was joining Trump’s team. This heartbreaking moment encapsulates the deep personal conflict Caroline has faced since then. But this piece is more than just a family saga; it’s a call to action. Caroline speaks with conviction about the future of democracy, reproductive rights, climate change, and the need for experienced, compassionate leadership. She argues that Trump’s second term would be even more destructive, with Project 2025—an extremist agenda that threatens to undermine democracy and embolden authoritarianism—looming on the horizon. “We are at a crossroads in history,” Caroline writes. “Trump’s first term was a wrecking ball to our democracy. His second term, fueled by Project 2025, would be far worse.” She is particularly concerned about climate change – an issue Harris has been vocal about. “Kamala Harris understands the grave danger of climate change. She will fight for our children’s futures.” Houston Style Magazine readers, Caroline closes her letter with a powerful plea to voters: “On November 5th, I’ll be voting for a future of justice, stability, and democracy by supporting Kamala Harris. Trump destroys everything he touches. I’ve seen it happen to my family—don’t let it happen to yours or to our country.”

EDITORS NOTE: The original article penned by Caroline Giuliani first appeared in Vanity Fair on Monday, September 30, 2024

