Empowering Houston’s Seniors: Amanda Edwards Leads the Charge with The Empowered You Conference

By Francis Page, Jr.

September 30, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In the heart of Houston, where community bonds and care for our elders remain a cornerstone, former Houston City Council Member Amanda Edwards continues her inspiring mission to empower, uplift, and engage. On Thursday, October 17, 2024, Edwards’ non-profit organization, Be The Solution: Community Empowerment Organization, will host the much-anticipated Empowered You: Texas Senior Citizens Conference at The Kingdom Builders’ Center. This dynamic and informative event is set to be a beacon of support for seniors, caregivers, and families alike—providing essential resources, fun, and fellowship in one comprehensive day. Edwards, a tireless advocate for seniors and their families, is joined by Rawle Andrews, Executive Director of the American Psychiatric Association Foundation, as a featured speaker. Together, they are prepared to deliver crucial insights on mental health, aging, and navigating the complexities of senior care in today’s fast-paced world.

More Than Just a Conference—A Day to Learn, Dance, and Thrive! The Empowered You Conference is not your typical event; it’s a celebration of life, learning, and longevity! This free-to-attend conference offers an engaging lineup of workshops and resources designed to ensure seniors feel empowered in every aspect of their lives.

Attendees will enjoy invaluable sessions on: • Wills & Estate Planning: Secure your legacy and protect your loved ones. • Mental Health & Aging: Insights from the American Psychiatric Association to nurture mental well-being. • Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia: In partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association. • Healthy, Quick Meals: Nourishing meals made simple! • Medicare Fraud Awareness: Stay vigilant and protect your benefits. • Retirement Planning: Safeguard your financial future with actionable advice. • Prepare to Care: Resources to ease the caregiver’s journey. • Home Safety Tips from AARP: Keep your home secure and senior-friendly. • Line Dancing: Get moving for health—dance your way to wellness!

A Legacy of Leadership: Amanda Edwards and Her Commitment to Houston’s Seniors Amanda Edwards’ passion for empowering senior citizens is nothing new. Since 2017, she has worked diligently to ensure Houston’s seniors are equipped with the knowledge, resources, and confidence to navigate their golden years. As the founder of Be The Solution: Community Empowerment Organization, she continues her lifelong mission to provide support where it’s needed most. “Our seniors deserve the best care, the best opportunities, and the chance to thrive in this season of their lives,” says Edwards. “At the Empowered You Conference, we are not just offering information—we’re creating an environment of joy, learning, and empowerment.”

Get Involved! Seniors and caregivers interested in attending are encouraged to register today at amandakedwards.com or call 346-643-0649. Free lunch, t-shirts, and gift bags await all registered attendees. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to engage, learn, and thrive!

About Be The Solution: Community Empowerment Organization Founded by Amanda Edwards, Be The Solution is a 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to encourage, engage, educate, and empower. Whether it’s senior citizens, women, or underrepresented communities, Be The Solution’s programming is designed to provide the tools for success. To learn more, visit: Be The Solution. With a focus on empowerment and community-driven support, this event is a must-attend for Houston seniors. Stay tuned to Houston Style Magazine for more updates and event highlights as we continue to spotlight impactful initiatives making a difference in the lives of our community members.

