West Babylon crash victim Bella Trezza’s donated organs saved 3 lives, group says

WEST BABYLON, New York (WCBS, WLNY) — The organs of one of the teens who died after a weekend crash in West Babylon have saved three lives, an organ donation organization announced Friday.

Bella Trezza, 17, had been fighting for her life since Saturday’s crash, but died days later.

“Two women in their thirties received her kidneys and a man in his sixties received her liver, all saved by Bella’s act of grace and her family’s decision to say yes to donation. These three recipients and Bella will now live on,” LiveOnNY president and CEO Leonard Achan said.

The recipients live in New York City, Maryland and Massachusetts, the group said.

“LiveOnNY is humbled to be the stewards of Bella’s precious gifts of life. We extend our deepest condolences to Bella’s family, friends, loved ones and the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as well as the other passengers involved,” Achan said.

Trezza died days after being struck by a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Michael Desmond, authorities said. They say Desmond failed to stop at a red light, and struck a car carrying Trezza and Riley Goot, 18, who was also killed. Also in the car was Trezza’s brother Austin, 18, Anthony Pagluca, 16, and Jack Murphy, 18.

Desmond died in the crash.

Goot was laid to rest Thursday.

