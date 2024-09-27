Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Two boats crash into bridges due to strong winds from Hurricane Helene

<i>U.S. Coast Guard/WSVN via CNN Newsource</i><br/>U.S. Coast Guard said two boats were swept into bridges by the strong winds from Hurricane Helene.
Lawrence, Nakia
U.S. Coast Guard/WSVN via CNN Newsource
U.S. Coast Guard said two boats were swept into bridges by the strong winds from Hurricane Helene.
By
Published 5:44 am

By Kevin Boulandier

Click here for updates on this story

    WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WSVN) — U.S. Coast Guard said two boats were swept into bridges by the strong winds from Hurricane Helene.

The two instances occurred in Key West and West Palm Beach.

Officials said no one was on board in either boat and the bridges did not sustain any damage.

Officials want to remind boaters to keep their vessels properly secured during severe weather.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content