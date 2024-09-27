Two boats crash into bridges due to strong winds from Hurricane Helene

By Kevin Boulandier

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WSVN) — U.S. Coast Guard said two boats were swept into bridges by the strong winds from Hurricane Helene.

The two instances occurred in Key West and West Palm Beach.

Officials said no one was on board in either boat and the bridges did not sustain any damage.

Officials want to remind boaters to keep their vessels properly secured during severe weather.

