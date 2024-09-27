Oklahoma couple’s engagement photo captures stormy backdrop

By Meghan Mosley

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — An Oklahoma couple’s engagement photo session turned extraordinary when a storm created a dramatic backdrop.

“The storm went right behind us and right beside us, and we got the perfect shot,” said photographer Cashlie White.

“It was a really unique atmosphere out there, so I mean, I wasn’t shocked they came out good, but I was shocked they came out this good,” said Chase Smith, the groom-to-be.

“For these pictures to come out like this, it was incredible,” said Reagan Dulle, the bride-to-be.

Cashlie White has been capturing moments in time for eight years.

“I always say a little prayer before each session, like I hope that I have a great session, I give thanks to God’s glory, and I feel like God was like I’m gonna do something really cool,” White said.

“We knew it was coming, and we were kind of wondering if we were going to have to not have the session at all, and we just kept going, and sure enough, it worked out,” White added.

“They were amazing. She sent them to me, and I immediately texted her straight back and was like, these are amazing; you are great. Haha,” Dulle said.

The couple now wonders if Oklahoma’s “April showers” will provide another perfect photo opportunity for their wedding day.

“I don’t really care one way or another. I just want to get married,” Dulle said. “He hates rain. I love the rain; it’s supposed to be good luck if it rains on your wedding day, and I want it to rain, and I’d love to take pictures out in the rain even if I’m drenched in water.”

