‘Til Dog Do Us Part’, Meet the Fairy Dogmother of Weddings

By Alex Corradetti

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — More couples are choosing to include their dogs into their wedding ceremonies. CBS 58’s Alex Corradetti shares the story of the Fairy Dogmother of Weddings in this fun feature.

Alana Coney is the Owner and Founder of Wags of Love.

“We are a luxury pet wedding attendant services helping couples include their fur babies into their special day. With passion of dogs as well as weddings, I knew there was a missing piece to weddings and that was being able to have your dog be a part of it,” explained Coney.

Wags of Love is now a team of seven. They service Indiana, Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin.

“I knew there were other fur mommies out there like me who love their dogs just as much as I do. And we wanted to be able to help couples include their fur babies into their special day without them having to figure out all the logistics, such as transportation, ceremony, and who’s going to care for them,” said Coney.

CBS 58 covered the wedding of Jon and Taylor Mielke at the historic Story Hill Firehouse in Milwaukee.

“My name is Taylor, and I am John. We have been together for about three and a half years. And we’re getting married today,” said the couple.

They tell us this big day just wouldn’t be the same without their beloved dog Tina.

“Tina is very special to us. I adopted Tina about the same time John, and I started talking. So, Tina has always known Jon. He’s always been a constant person in her life besides my life the last three and a half years. We wanted to make sure that someone was taking care of Tina while we got married. We thought it was too much of a task for our friends and family because we want them to come here and enjoy themselves,” explained Taylor.

That’s when the couple started searching social media to find the right pup planner for their big day.

“I think it was on Instagram when I found Alana. Then we reached out to her started talking to her. She understood me and how much I love my dog. Just the energy she was giving me… it was the same energy back and forth,” said Taylor.

“It would be incomplete without Tina. She is extremely dear to us,” said Jon.

“We are celebrating Tina as well as Taylor and Jon. I am basically Tina’s plus one. I am like her pup planner. So, I work through exactly how she would be included in their special day from start to finish. I put her in the ceremony and walking her down the aisle, including her in photography and then of course she got to greet all of the guests during cocktail hour,” said Coney.

Coney says she has the best job ever.

“I get to bring people’s dogs to their wedding days. Their family is like their fur-children. I love weddings, I love, love. So, I get to bring a little bit of extra joy to everyone’s wedding day,” said Coney.

Coney says pets have always been a part of her life. She fondly remembers the dog walking business she started at just 13-years-old. That passion continued into her adulthood.

“I spend my days bringing dogs to people’s wedding and I am also a foster mom. So, I help the rescuers in the shelters in the local areas,” explained Coney.

Coney says couples she’s helped always cherish looking back at the memories with their furry friends.

“Usually, I get a text before I leave the venue, thank you so much for making the day so memorable,” said Coney.

The Mielke’s say Tina has been there for them through the good and the bad.

“She’s been through some highs and lows with us. I am a nurse, and I worked through some covid and some rough shifts. I come home and she is the captain of the mom is home parade. She can literally cheer me up instantly. Or if Jon has a tough day at the lab, she comes home we open up the door and she will run up to him and be so excited and that kind of lifts that stress away,” said Taylor.

Wags of Love makes sure your pup is spoiled the entire day.

“We are here to support you. We want you to have every loved member a part of your special day and that does include your dog. Each of our team leaders brings a backpack. We basically have anything and everything you could ever think of. Safety is our number one concern always. So, we each wear a safety harness that buckles into us. On our harness, we have poop bags, treat bags for all our yummy treats for the pups and we have a water bowl we bring with us. We have a backpack full of goods, a fan, a cooling mat, an extra leash and safety kit. We also have nail clippers, brushes and even puppy perfume.

For the Mielke wedding, Alana brought something special for Tina.

“Today, we brought string cheese for Tina, she’s a string cheese kind of girl. So, we can feed your dog anything and everything that they love. We just want to make sure they are spoiled throughout the day,” explained Coney.

“These are photos and videos from your dog’s perspective. We want you to basically be able to see everything your dog did on your special day, but from their eyes. So, what did they see? What did they do? How did they spend their day,” said Coney.

“I think that’s what I am excited about. Seeing the pictures and the memories, and we have such good memories with her too. She is a big part of our hearts and that makes our memories so much more beautiful. We couldn’t have asked for a nicer day,” said Taylor.

“We’re just happy that all of our friends and family that can make it can be here today. We are really happy they get to meet Tina. For all she knows, she probably thinks this is her party,” said Jon.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.