Prepare for a Leadership Legacy Like No Other: The Global Leadership Forum 2024 in Nassau, Bahamas!

By Francis Page, Jr.

September 25, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The countdown has begun for what promises to be a transformative weekend of leadership, legacy, and lasting connections! The International Third World Leaders Association (ITWLA) proudly invites you to the highly anticipated Global Leadership Forum 2024, a landmark event you won’t want to miss. Taking place from November 8th through November 10th, 2024, in the sun-kissed paradise of Nassau, Bahamas, this year’s forum promises a blend of inspiration, celebration, and thought-provoking discussions, set against the backdrop of stunning island views.

The Legacy of Leadership – A Timely Conversation

At the heart of this year’s forum lies the powerful theme: “The Legacy of Leadership”. As communities worldwide face new and evolving challenges, the importance of innovative leadership has never been more crucial. But this forum goes beyond your typical conference—it’s a tribute to the lives and legacies of Dr. Myles E. Munroe, his wife, Pastor Ruthann Munroe, Dr. Richard Pinder, and other cherished members of the ITWLA family.

Ten years have passed since their tragic loss, but their influence continues to reverberate across the globe. The 2024 Global Leadership Forum serves as a dual celebration—marking 38 years of ITWLA’s global commitment to transforming followers into impactful leaders and honoring the indelible legacies of these trailblazers.

Why You Need to Be There

This isn’t just another leadership event—it’s the leadership event! Whether you’re a student, an entrepreneur, or a seasoned leader, this gathering of visionaries from 30 nations offers a rare opportunity to engage with a global community of change-makers. Imagine sharing ideas with business moguls, political figures, and innovators, all while soaking in the beauty of the Bahamas. Now, that’s what we call leading in style!

In a world thirsty for bold leadership, this forum will challenge you to rethink your approach, shift your paradigms, and connect with others on a profound level. The sessions, ceremonies, and networking opportunities lined up for this weekend are nothing short of epic!

Event Highlights

Here’s a sneak peek of what’s in store:

Friday, November 8th: Night of Honors Kick off the weekend in style with a VIP Networking Reception followed by leadership sessions, an insightful panel discussion, and the grand Awards Ceremony. It’s business dressy, so come ready to impress!

Saturday, November 9th: Myles & Ruth Munroe Foundation Walk Take a morning stroll to remember with the 10K Walk/Run commemorating the legacy of legendary leaders. Feel the inspiration with every step as you honor their contributions to global leadership.

Saturday Night: The Legacy Reunion Concert Prepare to be serenaded under the Bahamian stars by Grammy Award-winning Yolanda Adams and special guest artist Sherwin Gardner at the highly anticipated Legacy Reunion Concert. Hosted by Chairwoman Deavra Daughtry, this evening promises to be both soul-stirring and spectacular. Oh, and don’t forget—formal attire is a must!

Sunday, November 10th: Thanksgiving Service & Legacy Gala Wrap up the weekend with a reflective Sunday Service of Thanksgiving, followed by a lavish Legacy Gala Luncheon at 3:00 PM, celebrating the remarkable achievements of ITWLA and its leaders.

Special Guests & Media Features

You won’t want to miss a special media presentation by award-winning journalist Soledad O’Brien. Her insightful and impactful reporting will bring an added layer of thought leadership to the forum.

A Reunion You Can’t Miss!

Whether you’re a longtime supporter of the ITWLA or new to its mission, this weekend promises to leave an indelible mark on your personal and professional growth. As we honor the past, we also look forward to a future shaped by bold, transformative leadership.

Register Today!

What are you waiting for? Mark your calendar, pack your bags, and head to the breathtaking Myles E. Munroe Diplomat Center in Nassau, Bahamas, for an unforgettable leadership experience.

Register now at: itwla.com and take the next bold step in your leadership journey. We can’t wait to see you there!

Event Details 📅 Date: Friday, November 8 – Sunday, November 10, 2024 📍 Location: Myles E. Munroe Diplomat Center, Carmichael Road, Nassau, Bahamas

Register now at: itwla.com

Join the conversation and keep up with the latest on social media with the hashtags:

#ITWLA2024 #GlobalLeadership #LegacyOfLeadership #Nassau #Bahamas #TeamStyleMag #HSM

