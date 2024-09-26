Murder suspect arrested after 9-hour standoff with police in Compton

By Rebekah Ludman

September 26, 2024 (LAPost.com) — A 24-year-old man suspected of murder was arrested in Compton Thursday after a nine-hour standoff with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies, according to police.

L.A. County deputies were called to the 1400 block of 131st Street at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in response to reports of an armed murder suspect, who had barricaded himself inside a home, according to the sheriff’s department.

The armed man was allegedly identified by LASD homicide investigators as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man on Jan. 7, 2024. According to LASD, the shooting happened at the 12800 block of San Pedro Street in the unincorporated area of Los Angeles.

“After confirming the suspect was inside the location, deputies surrounded the residence and conducted P.A. announcements into the location for the suspect to exit the residence and surrender peacefully,” LASD said in a press release.

According to LASD, after multiple announcements were given, the suspect didn’t comply and stayed inside of the residence. The Crisis Negotiation Team and deputies form the Special Enforcement Bureau were called to assist deputies with the barricaded suspect, according to the department.

After several attempts to negotiate a peaceful surrender from the crisis negotiators, the suspect remained inside the residents, according to LASD. Members of the Special Enforcement Bureau entered the home around 1:30 a.m. to search for the suspect.

The man was taken into custody around 4:30 a.m., according to the Special Enforcement Bureau. Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who would like to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submit tips online at lacrimestoppers.org. People can also use their smartphones to submit tips by downloading the “P3 Tips” app on Google play or the Apple App Store.

